Who was the best player to ever wear No. 31 for the Broncos?

As we continue our series of the best players to wear each jersey number for the Denver Broncos, we’ve reached No. 31, and it’s not an easy decision.

Recency bias might prompt some fans to declare Justin Simmons is the obvious answer. Simmons was a second-team All-Pro four times and a two-time Pro Bowler during his eight seasons in Denver, and his 30 interceptions ranked No. 1 in the NFL from 2016-2023.

Simmons ranks seventh on the team’s all-time interceptions list, one spot below Mike Harden, who also wore No. 31 for the Broncos.

Harden played nine years in Denver (1980-1988) and he recorded 33 interceptions playing in a league that was not as pass-happy as today’s NFL. While he never received All-Pro recognition or a Pro Bowl nod, Harden was one of the best safeties in franchise history and he ranks higher on the team’s all-time interceptions list than Simmons.

So, who was the best player to ever wear No. 31 for the Broncos? You decide! Let us know your take by voting in the poll below.

