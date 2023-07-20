The best player to ever wear No. 11 for the Broncos was …

The best player to ever wear jersey No. 11 for the Denver Broncos was punter Luke Prestridge, who played for the club from 1979-1983.

After playing college football at Baylor, Prestridge was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 1979 NFL draft. He went on to play five seasons in Denver, earning a Pro Bowl nod following the 1982 season.

Despite only playing five years with the Broncos, Prestridge ranks fifth in franchise history with 15,754 punt yards and he never had a punt blocked. He is also tied for the franchise record with 12 punts in a single game (obviously not a good stat for the offense, but a record for the punter nonetheless).

After playing in Denver, Prestridge finished his career with the New England Patriots in 1984. He tied a then-NFL record that season with an 89-yard punt.

Prestridge finished his career with 17,638 punt yards with a long of 89 yards and 20.9% of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He punted 421 times during his six-year career in the NFL.

Former Broncos wide receiver Jordan Norwood also deserves an honorable mention. While he had a limited role as a receiver during his three years in Denver, Norwood set a then-Super Bowl record with a 61-yard punt return in the team’s 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

