The best player to ever wear No. 12 for the Broncos was …

The best player to ever wear jersey No. 12 for the Denver Broncos was quarterback Charley Johnson, who played for the club from 1972-1975.

Johnson started his pro career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1961 and he earned a Pro Bowl nod following the 1963 season. After nine seasons with St. Louis, Johnson played with the Houston Oilers from 1970-1971.

Johnson then joined the Broncos in 1972 and he played the final four years of his career in Denver. Johnson threw for 7,238 yards and 52 touchdowns against 52 interceptions in 54 games (41 starts) with the Broncos.

Johnson went 20-18-3 as a starter in Denver and he was added to the team’s Ring of Fame in 1986. He ranks ninth on the team’s all-time passing list in yards and seventh in touchdowns.

In his career, Johnson totaled 24,410 passing yards and 170 touchdowns.

No. 12 is currently worn by Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington. Before that, it was worn by defensive back Mike Ford, quarterback Paxton Lynch and wide receiver Andre Caldwell.

