The best player to ever wear No. 10 for the Broncos was …

The best player to ever wear No. 10 for the Denver Broncos was wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who played for the club from 2014-2019.

Sanders started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After his four-year rookie contract expired, Sanders signed with the Broncos and joined star quarterback Peyton Manning. Over the next two seasons, Sanders totaled 155 receptions for 2,539 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Sanders helped Denver win Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, leading the team with six receptions for 83 yards in a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Manning retired after that Super Bowl win and Sanders went on to play three and a half more seasons in Denver. He caught 404 passes for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns in 78 games with the Broncos. Sanders also rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass while playing in Denver.

Sanders ranks 10th on the team’s all-time receiving list.

The Broncos traded Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the 2019 season. He later spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills before retiring in 2022 following a 12-year career. The 36-year-old Super Bowl champion now works as an analyst on NFL Network.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire