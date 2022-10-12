Best Player? Biggest Disappointment? Best Moment? Arkansas’ football midseason awards

Well, you win some, you lose some.

No, literally. Arkansas has lost three games and won three games at the midway point of the 2022 football season. If you’ve been a regular around here, you’ll know that’s the record the Hogs were predicted to have by Razorbacks Wire editor E. Wayne before the season.

The way its happened – predicted or not – has caused distress among those both inside and outside of the program. With a road game at BYU on Saturday to start the back-half of the season, everything is on the table for the Arkansas and coach Sam Pittman. A fourth straight loss would be devastating ahead of a bye week and could, in theory, lead to changes.

But that’s ahead of us. For a moment, just a brief moment, let’s look behind. Let’s pick Arkansas’ offensive and defensive players of the year, the biggest offensive and defensive plays of the year, the team’s best unit so far this season and – sorry, but it has to go to someone – the biggest disappointment of the year.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know.

Arkansas MVP

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Putting anyone else here is a disservice and an injustice. A travesty. A sham. A mockery. A traveshamockery. Arkansas would be a four-win team, if that, by the end of 2022 if KJ Jefferson weren’t running things from behind center.

Arkansas' best player

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is ninth in FBS in yards rushing and leads the SEC. He’s on pace for 1,390 yards and 10 touchdowns. No Arkansas player has put up that yardage total on the ground since Alex Collins – only the second best running back ever to play at Arkansas – went for 1,577 in 2015.

Story continues

Arkansas' best defensive player

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) pursues South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles: 59 (15th in FBS)

Sacks: 6 1/2 (T-2nd in FBS)

TFL: 7 1/2 (T-24th in FBS)

Forced fumbles: 2 (T-4th in FBS)

Drew Sanders’ numbers have been off the charts in his first season after transferring from Alabama. He’s missed a tackle or two, but the explosiveness has been evident and massive.

Offensive Play of the Year

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks punt returner Bryce Stephens (14) returns a punt for a touchdown against Missouri State Bears punter Grant Burkett (31) and defensive lineman JaÕVeo Toliver (91) in the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 38-27. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas had moved into shouting distance on its last offensive play against Missouri State, a pass from KJ Jefferson to Rocket Sanders that went 70-plus yards. But when Bryce Stephens took a punt to the house 82 yards with 9:16 left, Razorbacks’ nation could breathe. Bobby Petrino would not his former team on that day.

Defensive Play of the Year

Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) prepares to sack Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelly (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Cincinnati could have won that game, the first of the year. The Bearcats would be an undefeated football team right now had Arkansas not rallied in Week 1. Arkansas would not have rallied with Jordan Domineck, whose strip-sack in the midst of a Cincinnati push, allowed Arkansas to hold on.

Newcomer of the Year

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Clearly it’s Drew Sanders. But as he already has one award and (we’re just making this up now) you’re only allowed one award, we’re going with Jadon Haselwood. The Oklahoma transfer has been the only consistent receiver on the Arkansas roster with 27 catches, 364 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 10: K.J. Jefferson #1 hands off the ball to Rashod Dubinion #6 of the Arkansas Razorbacks for a touchdown in the first half of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

If there’s a place first-year players can find success early in college football, it’s running back. But considering Arkansas returned its top three running backs from last year, Rashod Dubinion’s early play has been a bit of surprise. Not that the play itself has been, but the fact he’s had so many opportunities (92 yards and a touchdown). The future is bright.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire