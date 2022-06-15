The best player for each Big 12 football team heading into the 2022 season

The Big 12 conference is riddled with star power and potential NFL draft picks heading into the 2022 season.

Running backs Bijan Robinson (Texas) and Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) are two of the most dynamic ball carriers in the entire country. The two are already household names across the nation and are looking to have monster junior seasons.

The league has been known to produce elite wide receiver talent over the years and that will not change this season.

Quentin Johnson (TCU), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State), Xavier Worthy (Texas) and Marvin Mims (Oklahoma) all return with Biltnkoff Award aspirations.

Defense production in the Big 12 has been catching up to the offenses in recent years. Will McDonald IV (Iowa State) and Dante Stills (West Virginia) expect to cause havoc in opponents’ backfields yet again this fall.

Here is a look at each Big 12 team’s best player heading into the 2022 season.

Baylor: Connor Galvin, offensive tackle

6-foot-7, 310-pound Connor Galvin leads a Baylor offensive line that is expected to be one of the best in the country. Galvin earned First Team All-Big 12 recognition in 2021 and is regarded as one of the best pass protectors in college football.

Iowa State: Xavier Hutchinson, wide receiver

With Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Chairle Kolar gone, Xaiver Hutchinson moves into the role of the number one weapon in the Iowa State offense. He came back ready to prove himself as a future NFL wide receiver.

Kansas: Devin Neal, running back

Devin Neal emerged as a star in the backfield for the Jayhawks. His three touchdowns against Texas lifted Kansas to one of the biggest upsets of the year. An improved offensive line should benefit Neal in 2022.

Kansas State: Deuce Vaughn, running back

Deuce Vaughn is a home run threat every time he touches the football. He can kill you in both the running game and as a receiving back. Vaughn totaled nearly 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021.

Oklahoma: Marvin Mims, wide receiver

After dropping a bit in production from the 2020 to 2021 season, Marvin Mims is looking for a big-time junior season. He is a more than capable route runner and deep-ball threat. Mims will be a favorite target for new Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel in Jeff Lebby’s offense.

Oklahoma State: Spencer Sanders, quarterback

The lone quarterback on this list is Spencer Sanders. Sanders led Oklahoma State to a 12-2 season with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame. The senior is tasked to take the next step after his breakout year in 2021.

TCU: Quentin Johnston, wide receiver

Injuries slowed down Quentin Johnson’s 2021 season but the junior wideout has some of the best physical tools in the nation. Johnson is 6-foot-4 with blazing downfield speed. Sonny Dykes will no doubt feature him in a heavy role in 2022. Johnson could very well play himself into becoming a first-round NFL draft selection.

Texas: Bijan Robinson, running back

NFL scouts have been gushing over Bijan Robinson since he stepped foot on campus. Robinson has elite vision and quickness combined with wide receiver level pass-catching skills. The sky is the limit for Robinson and the re-tooled Texas offense in 2022.

Texas Tech: Myles Price, wide receiver

Myles Price has the chance for a special year in 2022. Stepping into the spotlight with the departure of Eric Ezukanma, Price will be the wide receiver No. 1 in Zach Kittley’s pass-heavy offense. If Tech can get consistent quarterback play, Price is likely to have a breakout junior campaign.

West Virginia: Dante Stills, defensive tackle

Getting Dante Stills back for one more season is a huge boost for the West Virginia defense. Stills takes on constant double teams, still managing to create pressure and stuff the run. He has received All-Big 12 honors three times in his career.

