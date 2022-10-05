Best Play Ever: Zach Wilson hits the 'Griddy' after first receiving TD 'NFL Slimetime'
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson catches the Jets' first ever touchdown pass by a QB in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don debate if Los Angeles Rams WR Allen Robinson II has started to age out of the NFL, and discuss if he is redundant in the Rams offense with Cooper Kupp.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) Alijah Vera-Tucker has already made his way through three-fifths of the offensive line just 20 games into his NFL career with the New York Jets. ''It's phenomenal,'' center Connor McGovern said. According to Sportradar, Vera-Tucker is one of 42 players to start at three or more offensive line positions in his first 20 NFL games among players to debut since 2006.
(New York Islanders) with a Spectacular Goal from Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders, 10/04/2022
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field. Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Bowles missed practice for a personal reason and is expected back on Thursday.
The #49ers made some roster moves and officially opened the practice windows for two of their veteran DBs.
As Northern Colorado grows, another credit union plans to open in Fort Collins
Johnson & Johnson won bankruptcy court approval to keep on hold lawsuits brought by New Mexico and Mississippi that accuse the consumer-health giant of concealing cancer-causing material in its products.
Codan Limited ( ASX:CDA ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter...
Former District 186 teacher, principal, coach and administrator and later served as school board president, Mike Zimmers passes away.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is starting to think about where he'd like to sign, and Von Miller thinks the Buffalo Bills are the right team.
The initial injury report looks pretty clean for the Vikings
At some point, we have to consider whether the NBA torch is being passed before our eyes to a new generation, and what better point than now.
Doug Pederson says the Jaguars' safeties are playing "complementary football" in the secondary.
Miami and New York will face off for the first of two matchups.
Page Six reported on Tuesday that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, have both retained divorce lawyers.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.