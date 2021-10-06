Best play ever: Taylor Heinicke game-winning TD pass 'NFL Slimetime'
Watch the best play ever from Week 4 where Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke leads his team to victory over Atlanta, throws game-winning TD pass. Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying the Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com