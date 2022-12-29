Best Play Ever: T.J. Hockenson Mosses over Giants DB on 15-yard TD 'NFL Slimetime'
Check out the Best Play Ever where Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson Mosses over New York Giants DB on 15-yard touchdown.
The star receiver has been tremendous this season
CB Rock Ya-Sin returned to practice today for Raiders which means he could return vs 49ers
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says he wishes he had the opportunity to coach J.J. Watt at some point in his 12-year NFL career.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson's availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants.
Check out all of the NFL playoff scenarios that exist or Week 17.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has played through a broken thumb and injured ribs this season. Now he's dealing with a knee issue as he attempts to keep the Packers in playoff contention. Rodgers didn't practice Wednesday because of the knee problem but says he has no worries about his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings (12-3).
Josh Allen's free agency recruitment of Von Miller shows how little the Bills star thinks of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' abilities.
Carlos Correa reportedly is not interested in restructuring his contract agreement with the Mets after the team reportedly found a concern with his medical history.
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
The decision raises obvious doubts about Carr's future with the franchise.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Jarrett Stidham will get the start for the Las Vegas Raiders when they play against the San Francisco 49ers.
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Kyle Van Noy believes relationships are the biggest difference between Brandon Staley and Bill Belichick.
Josh Allen walks through the Bills' postgame antics after getting stuck in Chicago due to weather conditions. What did they do after the game? How did they get into the Barstool bar? What happened to their cars?
Monday night's game is a huge one for seeding in the AFC.
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.