Best Play Ever: Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for TD 'NFL Slimetime'
Check out the Best Play Ever made by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD.
Up next in Unpacking Future Packers is Illinois DB Sydney Brown.
Over-the-Rhine's Cincy Shirt's has been printing some popular designs lately including a shirt about Sam Hubbards 98-yard fumble return TD for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Edge rusher hasn't been a common selection for the Vikings, but it's a needed one
Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse intercepted Tom Brady in the back of the end zone early in Monday night’s game. That’s as close as Brady and the Bucs got to competing with the Cowboys. Kearse, though, sprained a knee and played only 42 of 82 snaps. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice but guarantees he will [more]
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
The Patriots' offensive coordinator search has begun in earnest. Here's a running list of every candidate who has already interviewed for New England's OC or is expected to meet with the team in the coming days.
To avoid a stretch of 12 games in 12 weeks, USC will open its season with a Week Zero game against San Jose State. The Trojans have a bye on Sept. 16.
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday. That and more from the latest injury report. By Dave Zangaro