Best Play Ever: Marcus Jones returns an 85-yard punt for a game-winning TD 'NFL Slimetime'
New England Patriots kick returner Marcus Jones returns a punt for 85 yards to beat the New York Jets in Week 11.
New England Patriots kick returner Marcus Jones returns a punt for 85 yards to beat the New York Jets in Week 11.
Marcus Jones put his name on the map Sunday with a heroic punt return touchdown in Patriots-Jets, joining a shortlist of Patriots rookie special teamers in the process.
Will the Patriots find a way to clinch a spot in the postseason? If you ask our Tom E. Curran, that depends on whether the defense can carry the load over the final seven games of the regular season.
Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson says his block on Marcus Jones' game-winning punt return against the Jets was clean -- and he's glad it was a no-call.
Here's an early look at how all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A San Francisco 49ers DB had some strong words for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins in the aftermath of Monday Night Football.
Beckham is reportedly planning to meet with both the Cowboys and Giants after Thanksgiving. Who will win over the former Pro Bowl wideout?
Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench QB Zach Wilson, and while it's difficult it was the right decision for a team that's ready to win now.
Between losing on the field and getting involved in an ugly brawl off it, things have not gone well for Michigan State and highly paid head coach Mel Tucker this season.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Trey Lance was out of his walking boot and all smiles Monday night in Mexico City -- a welcome sight for the 49ers Faithful after the QB's heartbreaking injury.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]