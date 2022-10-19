Best Play Ever: Josh Allen looks like a superhero on epic hurdle 'NFL Slimetime'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles a Kansas City Chiefs defender for the best play of Week 6, 2022.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Interesting names on the injury report for Week 7.
Former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner joins Phil Perry to talk about his impressions of Bailey Zappe in the last three games. Who will start at QB for the Patriots when Mac Jones returns?
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and [more]
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon played only nine snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers and afterward said he didn’t understand why. Coach Nathaniel Hackett blamed it on a lack of plays as the Broncos had only 55. But Latavius Murray played 27 snaps and Mike Boone 21. Gordon and Hackett had a conversation [more]
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
Mac Jones deserves to be the starter over Bailey Zappe if he's healthy enough to play ... right? Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman isn't so sure.
The Cowboys owner clashed with the Patriots owner.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some relatively candid thoughts on Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who is set to face his former team for the first time after flaming out in New England.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups during an equally tough stretch of bye weeks. These players should be faded in Week 7. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
The NFL needs young quarterbacks to thrive, and its 2021 class is struggling.
The Rams haven't gotten much production from their running game this season and there are a few RBs they could look to trade for.
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Nick Saban responded to the viral videos involving WR Jermaine Burton.
Jesse Winker, a first-round draft pick of the Reds in 2012, played in Cincinnati for five seasons before a March trade sent him to Seattle.
The Phillies are pouring it on the Padres out in San Diego so far, and a brutal second inning for the home team got worse as Juan Soto totally whiffed on a big play. By Adam Hermann