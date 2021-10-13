Best Play Ever: Jameis Winston's Hail Mary heave 'NFL Slimetime'
"NFL Slimetime" host Nate Burleson details the best play of Week 5. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship did not practice Wednesday because of a right hip injury. The Colts backup kicker is punter Rigoberto Sanchez, so Indianapolis found a better backup plan Wednesday. After working out Brett Maher, Aldrick Rosas, Riley Patterson and Michael Badgley, the Colts are signing Badgley, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Blankenship missed [more]
Raiders owner Mark Davis did not speak at Wednesday’s news conference. Davis’ only public comment about Jon Gruden’s resigantion was to ESPN on Wednesday, telling Paul Gutierrez, “I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers.” That left Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock in the unenviable position of standing in as the [more]
The Ravens activated outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden resignation, Mark Davis still refusing
Odds for Raiders next head coach, Jon Gruden's next job
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
Buccaneers rule out three starters for matchup vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football
Jon Gruden's assertion that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pressured the Rams to draft Michael Sam was challenged by Jeff Fisher.
Wilder was dropped three times on his way to another loss against Fury
Mike Tomlin coached DBs for Jon Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001-2005.
Former Colts coach Tony Dungy said the additional emails sent by Jon Gruden changed his outlook on whether the coach should remain with the Raiders.
Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur provided a quick injury update on CB Kevin King and OL Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 6 highlighted by Green Bay at Chicago, Arizona at Cleveland, and Dallas at New England.
Hall of Famer Art Shell, a former player and coach with the Raiders, reacts to the damning emails sent by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
Here's the Bears' injury report from Wednesday's practice, where Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks didn't practice.
Brian Flores is reasonably certain of this much: None of his players will be smoking cigarettes inside the Miami Dolphins locker room at halftime on Sunday. Sunday’s Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the third time that Flores coaches an NFL game in London; he was on the New England staffs that won blowouts at Wembley Stadium in 2009 and 2012. Flores served one game as defensive coordinator for the Napoli Briganti, an Italian club team.
Here's the first practice participation/injury report as the Steelers prepare to take on the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
Mayock now has control of the Raiders' roster, with Jon Gruden out. But how long will that last for?
#ChiefsKingdom was fed up with Daniel Sorensen after the Week 5 loss to the #Bills. Now, one #Chiefs fan is taking matters into his own hands. | from @TheJohnDillon