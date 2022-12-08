Best Play Ever: Jahan Dotson fools defense with spin move 'NFL Slimetime'
Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson does an incredible spin move en route to a 28-yard touchdown.
The Ravens are not expected to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup against the Steelers this weekend and Wednesday’s practice didn’t do anything to change that outlook. Jackson did not participate in the team’s first session of the week because of the knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the [more]
The Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, and he arrived at the team facility about 14 hours ago. Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are “working through” the quarterback’s status for Thursday Night Football. “I’ll lean toward him being active,” McVay said. He acknowledged it would be “unprecedented” for a quarterback to be ready [more]
The Avs will have to make do without Nathan MacKinnon for the next month.
Here are the first injury updates of Week 14.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's fifth-year option: "I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”
Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his foot as originally anticipated, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan clarified what this means for his potential return.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reported that’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in the College Football Playoff.
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Jeff Brohm's departure opens up Purdue football's head coaching job. Here is a list of names Purdue could consider to succeed him.
The Badgers have their next offensive coordinator per reports