Best Play Ever: Jaguars' walk-off pick six during OT vs. Cowboys 'NFL Slimetime'
Watch the Best Play Ever, Jacksonville Jaguars' walk-off pick six during OT vs. Dallas Cowboys on Nickelodeon's 'NFL Slimetime'
Watch the Best Play Ever, Jacksonville Jaguars' walk-off pick six during OT vs. Dallas Cowboys on Nickelodeon's 'NFL Slimetime'
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not throw a pass in practice ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks. He was questionable with an oblique/rib injury but played all 64 snaps. On Wednesday, the 49ers listed Purdy as limited for a fifth consecutive practice, but the rookie said he is feeling better than last week [more]
Receiver Jakobi Meyers owned his mistake postgame, answering question after question about his ill-advised lateral on the final play that cost the Patriots. His teammates have his back three days later. “I think Kobs is just a very routine person, kind of like myself,” quarterback Mac Jones said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “We just, [more]
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
How Brock Purdy is changing the future of the 49ers' QB situation:
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report and Reed Blankenship practiced fully, Zach Pascal is dealing with a concussion, and 11 others were listed as limited participants
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
It looks like it’ll be up to Titans rookie Malik Willis to hold off the Jaguars in the AFC South race.
The Chiefs and Seattle made a huge deal four years ago, with the Chiefs getting defensive end Frank Clark. So who won the trade?
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and actor-comedian Jay Mohr confirmed to The Times they are engaged to be married.
Harris was beloved in Pittsburgh and beyond.