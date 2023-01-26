Best Play Ever: George Kittle grasps circus catch vs. Cowboys 'NFL Slimetime'
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle catches a bobbling catch from quarterback Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFC Divisional Round.
There are a lot of reasons why Flores makes sense as the Cardinals' next head coach, even though it wouldn't be an exciting hire.
The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson last offseason and still had a Pro Bowl quarterback and a playoff team. But they go into the offseason with their top two quarterbacks in 2022 scheduled to become free agents this spring. General Manager John Schneider reiterated that the Seahawks hope to re-sign both Geno Smith and Drew Lock. [more]
The rookie corner far exceeded most expectations.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
As noted last night, all but four of the Cowboys’ coaches have contracts that expired following the 2022 season. Two of those coaches will not be back. Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, senior defensive assistant George Edwards (pictured) and running backs coach Skip Peete will not return. Both have completed their three-year contracts. Edwards [more]
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have [more]
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
Matt Maiocco delivers the latest 49ers overreactions ahead of San Francisco's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
Which position will the Patriots target in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft? Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his first mock draft of the year, and his pick for New England might surprise you.
Several key 49ers players did not participate practice Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Payton has yet to schedule a second interview with a team.
The clock is ticking on the NFL’s five head-coaching vacancies. As is often the case, one will make a hire and then the others will follow, often quickly. Some believe that the Broncos could go first, as soon as Wednesday. They were very impressed by 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who can’t be hired by [more]
Deebo Samuel knew Brock Purdy had some special traits way back in the preseason.
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.