Best Play Ever: DeAndre Hopkins silences crowd with one-handed TD 'NFL Slimetime'
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches a one-handed touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, 2022.
College Football Hall of Fame In a year where he has been honored at Florida State for his College Football Hall of Fame induction, Terrell Buckley will be recognized again in December as an ACC Legend.
Lions S DeShon Elliott called new defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker 'a super computer mentally'
Less than a week after Robert Quinn's departure, the Bears' locker room was hit with another gut punch with the trade of Roquan Smith. One that has them reeling.
Dan and Tanya Snyder confirm they've hired BofA Securities to "consider" offers for Washington Commanders but don't give details on what that means.
The trade deadline had a lot of activity, but what impact will the moves make?
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Justin Fields will always be thankful for Roquan Smith.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon? It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are [more]
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.