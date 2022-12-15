Best Play Ever: Dawson Knox takes off for flipping TD 'NFL Slimetime'
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox flips over the goal line on a touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2022 season.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox flips over the goal line on a touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2022 season.
Hunter's neck appears to be giving him issues again
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Tony Dungy has been where the Bears are and has successfully traveled the rebuild to title road. He knows how the Bears should approach the final games of a "lost season" and the draft decisions that are upcoming.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware was due a $1 million bonus [more]
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has left the team. It officially doesn’t matter if he’s coming back. Coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday that Mariota will have surgery next week on his injured knee, and that he’ll be placed on injured reserve, with Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. It’s unclear when the injury happened. Smith has [more]
One team in the Bengals vs. Buccaneers matchup is on the upswing -- the other is not.
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
The Dolphins picked a bad time to have a two-game losing streak.
Quarterback Brock Purdy spent a lot of time with Christian McCaffrey immediately after the trade that brought him to the 49ers.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Might Wisconsin land a transfer quarterback before the 2023 season? These are the players who could be intriguing possibilities.
Things were “absolutely fantastic” after the Clemson game, but something changed.
Here are some of the top college football players that have entered the portal and could make an immediate impact on a new team.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the [more]