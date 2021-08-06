The Best Planners For an Organized School Year

Bloom Planner

Amazon

With a new school year comes new school supplies, maybe even a new backpack, and a fresh pair of sneakers. Perhaps one of the most important items that students will use each day when they return to the classroom is a planner. A school planner will help them keep track of important dates, homework, and extracurricular activities. Plus, they can be pretty fun to pick out. From elementary school to college, there's a planner for students of every age one this list. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a student in your life, these cute planners will help start the new school year off in style.

The Happy Planner Classic Sized 18-Month Planner

BUY IT: $24.88; amazon.com

The Happy Planner is known for its customizable system which allows you to reorder, add, and remove pages to create the layout that works best for you. The 18-month planner runs July 2021 through December 2022.

Happy Planner

Rifle Paper Co. 2022 17-Month Planner

BUY IT: $36; riflepaperco.com

Throughout this 17-month planner from Rifle Paper Co., you'll find both weekly and monthly pages along with sections for celebrations, notes, and contacts. In addition to these hardworking pages, you'll also find inspirational quotes, three pages of stickers, and an illustrated pocket folder.

Rifle Paper Co. Planner

Bloom Daily Planner

BUY IT: $16.95; amazon.com

Shown is just one of the 24 cover design options Bloom offers. Monthly and weekly calendars provide plenty of space to keep organized while inspirational quotes throughout add extra motivation.

Bloom Daily Planner

Global Datebooks Dated Middle School or High School Student Planner for Academic Year 2021-2022

BUY IT: $14.95; amazon.com

Made for middle or high school students, this planner includes space for seven subjects per day. The clip-in bookmark and included planning stickers will make staying organized even easier.

Dated Middle School or High School Student Planner for Academic Year 2021-2022

Erin Condren Academic Planner

BUY IT: $38; erincondren.com

Build the planner of your dreams by selecting the color scheme, monogram, layout, and interior design of your choice. You can even add extra lined pages in the back for a convenient place to keep important notes.

Story continues

Erin Condren Academic Planner

Blue Sky 2021-2022 Academic Year Weekly & Monthly Planner

BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com

This budget-friendly planner features a classic design with monthly and weekly calendars. A frosted, flexible cover will help keep this floral planner protected from the first day of school until the last.

Blue Sky 2021-2022 Academic Year Weekly & Monthly Planner

Lilly Pulitzer 2021-2022 Monthly Agenda - 17 Month

BUY IT: $23; lillypulitzer.com

Add Lilly Pulitzer's colorful prints to everyday life with this 17-month planner. There are sections included for dates to remember, notes, a travel journal, address pages, and a fun page of stickers

Lilly Pulitzer Planner

Frasukis Academic Planner 2021-2022 Flexible Cover with Twin-Wire Binding

BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com

A double-wire binding and elastic closure will keep all of your important dates secure. Plus, there's a tab for each month making it easy to find the date you're looking for.

Frasukis Academic Planner 2021-2022 Flexible Cover with Twin-Wire Binding, Banded

Emily Ley for At-A-Glance 2021-22 Academic Weekly/Monthly Planner

BUY IT: $12.99; target.com

In addition to important dates, this striped planner also has spaces to set goals, keep track of daily tasks, and store log-in information.

Emily Ley for At-A-Glance 2021-22 Academic Weekly/Monthly Planner

Undated Student Planner for Elementary Kids

BUY IT: $12.49; amazon.com

This undated planner for elementary school students allows for flexibility to use the pages as needed from week to week. The pages are divided by subject to make it easy for young students to organize their tasks.