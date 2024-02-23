The best pintxos bars in San Sebastián

The bar at Ganbara, one of San Sebastian's finest pinxto spots, is filled with gigantic piles of seasonal produce - ©2019 Malcolm P Chapman/Malcolm P Chapman

Although there is much debate over what makes a pintxo different than a tapa, no one will challenge the fact that San Sebastián is the birthplace of the pintxo (and pintxo heaven). Born in the mid-20th century, the pintxo has evolved from a simple bunch of pickled vegetables on a stick into a miniature piece of culinary art.



The proper way of going for pintxos has remained unchanged since their birth — a drink, a bite, and on to the next one. Dive into the convivial dining scene, toss your napkin on the floor, and don’t be shy about ordering the hot pintxos from the kitchen — these are often the bar’s specialty. Though the light of San Sebastián’s Michelin stars shines blindingly, the pintxo scene always threatens to shift the limelight onto its fun, social form of tucking in.

Parte Vieja

Borda Berri

A sign over the bar at this packed pintxo spot on Fermín Calbetón, San Sebastián’s rowdiest street, reads 'Aki se guisa', or 'Here, we cook slow'. A closer look reveals a bar empty of pintxos, scattered instead with diners, glasses of wine, and hot pintxos of braised meats and sauces shiny with demi-glace and solid cooking know-how. This is the spot to try traditional fish and meat dishes, from beef cheeks to cod tongues, each coaxed to tender perfection by the deft hands of chef Marc Clua.

Contact: 00 34 943 43 03 42

Prices: £

Opening times: Wed-Thur, 12.30pm–3.30pm and 7.30pm–10.30pm; Fri-Sat, 12.30pm-3.30pm and 7.30pm-11pm; Sun, 12.30pm-3.30pm

Reservations: Not possible

Borda Berri is the spot to try traditional fish and meat dishes, from beef cheeks to cod tongues

Ganbara

This family-run spot is still run daily by mother and son Amaia and Amaiur, who deftly balance greeting longtime customers with placing orders and putting together their famous ham and cheese croissant. Don’t be surprised if it’s hard to spot them over the gigantic piles of seasonal produce. There are generally at least three types of exotic wild mushrooms on offer, which are seared and plated to order with a simple, silky egg yolk. Peppers, asparagus, artichokes—whatever the season has to offer occupies nearly half the bar, and this spot’s pintxos are elegant classics designed to let the raw product shine.

Contact: ganbarajatetxea.com

Prices: £

Reservations: Not possible for bar; recommended for restaurant

Ganbara is a family-run spot where the pintxos are elegant classics, designed to let the raw product shine

La Viña

With its retro pintxos that still tout innovation awards from over two decades ago, La Viña would be easy to write off if it weren’t for one thing: the cheesecake. Dozens are made and sold per day, and once they are gone for the day, they are gone. Order a slice of this ethereal tarta de queso, which has gone viral everywhere from Asia to the United States, and enjoy it with a dark glass of Pedro Ximenez sweet sherry for the perfect ending to a night of pintxos.

Contact: lavinarestaurante.com

Prices: £

Reservations: Not possible for bar; recommended for restaurant

La Viña is a key stop on any pintxo crawl due to its the ethereal cheescake

Txepetxa

Txepetxa is an old-school spot, with walls covered in photos of famous guests and ceramic replicas of its famous anchovy toasts on the bar. The foundation of the menu is a daily selection of the freshest anchovies in the market, marinated according to a secret family recipe by second-generation chef and owner Manu. Try the silvery filets atop freshly toasted bread, garnished with signature mixtures from spider crab cream to the vinegary onion and pepper jardinera.

Contact: bartxepetxa.com

Prices: £

Reservations: Not possible

The foundation of Txepetxa's menu is a daily selection of the freshest anchovies, marinated according to a secret family recipe

Centro

Antonio Bar

The nondescript frontage and minute size of Antonio Bar belies one of the best pintxo bars in the city. Gregarious owners, Humberto and Ramón, personally greet customers both new and old from behind the bar, half of which is weighted down by a selection of house-cured anchovies, salmon, cured beef and sardines, in casserole dishes filled with olive oil. Placed upon freshly toasted bread and served with unique garnishes, they are Antonio’s signature. Be sure to order whatever is displayed in the way of fresh produce, like the porcinis (served with an egg yolk and foie) or green guindilla peppers (served flash fried and sprinkled with salt).

Contact: antoniobar.com

Prices: £

Reservations: Not possible for bar; recommended for restaurant

At Antonio Bar try the guindilla peppers, served flash fried and sprinkled with salt

La Espiga

If you only have time for one pintxo in San Sebastián, make it the delicia. This simple bite, from one of the city’s oldest pintxo bars, defies the general rule that bar-top pintxos aren’t worth the stomach space. A thin slice of bread with two thin slices of hard-boiled egg, salt-cured anchovy, and a finely chopped mixture of onion and garlic on top, finished with a dash of Worcestershire sauce—this pintxo also defies the laws of matter, packing more flavour than seems humanly possible into two small bites.

Contact: 00 34 943 42 14 23

Prices: £

Opening times: Mon-Sun, 10am-12am

Reservations: Not possible for bar; recommended for restaurant

A must-order at La Espiga is the 'delicia', which packs a huge amount of flavour into two small bites

Bells Bar

It’s not every day that a new pintxo bar opens up in San Sebastián’s old town, crowded as it is with family-run institutions. Bells Bar is a welcome addition, with a Spanish omelet so gooey and savory it immediately became a neighborhood legend. Chef Lancelot has worked across many of the best pintxo bars in the old town, and he fuses this experience with his English upbringing and his partner Sarah’s Colombian culture to craft a menu of pintxos and small plates unlike anything else in the pintxo radius. Don’t miss the croquetas de sancocho, fried balls redolent of the delicious Latin stew, or the crumpet topped with spider crab a la donostiarra.

Contact: instagram.com/bellsbar_donostia

Prices: £

Reservations: Possible but not essential.

Bells Bar is a welcome addition to the old town

Gros

Eguzki Berri

Awards scatter the wall of this hip pintxo bar in the corner of Gros. The space is small and the bar is packed with pintxos plated quite cheekily, in coffee cups or half-opened tins. A selection of nearly 20 vermouths (served up with a drop of bitters, gin, and dehydrated citrus fruits) pairs perfectly with the fried calamari with ink aioli, making this an ideal spot for a weekend pintxo hop.

Contact: 00 34 943 28 30 63

Prices: £

Opening times: Mon-Sat, 11am-11pm; Sun, 11am-4pm

Reservations: Not possible

Eguzki Berri is a hip bar which offers a selection of nearly 20 vermouths alongside its interesting pintxos

Bodega Donostiarra

Despite its ever-growing popularity, locals still line up for Bodega Donostiarra’s individual Spanish omelettes, tomato-stewed meat, and cider-braised chorizo. The bustling bar has a gorgeous, pintxo-crowded marble bar top, where its famous banderillas glisten on their toothpicks. The Indurain is the one to try—a big chunk of conserved tuna, delicate pickled guindilla chilis, olives and the salt-cured anchovies the region is known for. Vie for a seat on the terrace and watch the world go by over a glass of fizzy txakoli wine.

Contact: bodegadonostiarra.com

Prices: £

Reservations: Optional