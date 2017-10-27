The best photos from the week in sports: 10/20 - 10/27

The past week in sports has been dominated by headlines out of Houston and Los Angeles as the Astros and Dodgers duke it out in the World Series. The Dodgers took Game 1 with a pair of clutch home runs, but Houston came back to tie the Series in Game 2 with a slugfest of their own.

In football, an eerie fog descended over the Super Bowl LI rematch in Foxborough on Sunday night, giving the much-anticipated Patriots-Falcons matchup an extra layer of excitement.

Elsewhere in football, a tiny cat emerged as one of the most exciting players parts of the week when it crashed the otherwise boring Dolphins-Ravens game on Thursday.

