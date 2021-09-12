Best photos: Vitor Belfort knocks out Evander Holyfield

MMA Junkie Staff

Editor’s note: This article was originally posted on MMAJunkie.com.

***

Check out these photo highlights of Vitor Belfort’s first-round TKO win over Evander Holyfield in their Triller Fight Club main event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Photos by Triller Fight Club, Associated Press and Getty Images.

