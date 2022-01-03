Best photos from Vikings’ ugly Week 17 loss to the Packers

The Minnesota Vikings had to swallow the bitter pill of defeat, while also watching their playoff hopes go up in smoke, in Sunday’s Week 17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Backup quarterback Sean Mannion took the starting snaps in place of Kirk Cousins, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday.

On a night when the running game was completely snuffed out, it fell on Mannion to try and outduel Aaron Rodgers, and it went about as bad as expected.

The Vikings offense stalled out on drive after drive, and they got blown out on the Frozen Tundra in a 37-10 loss. To be fair, Mannion didn’t turn the ball over, and he was able to heave up a couple of really sweet passes to wideout K.J. Osborn.

However, when you have a roster as talented as Minnesota’s, you don’t really delight in moral victories after failing to make the playoffs.

Here are the best photos from the game:

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) advances a deflected pass during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel -USA TODAY NETWORK

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) makes a one-handed catch against Green Bay Packers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (24) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/Green Bay Press Gazette -USA TODAY NETWORK

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as he his hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (90) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/Green Bay Press Gazette -USA TODAY NETWORK

Story continues

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) cannot catch a pass against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd (29) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) breaks the tackle attempt by Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) on a fourth quarter touchdown run at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent -USA TODAY NETWORK

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) stiff-arms Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) after making a catch in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers fan Jeff Kahlow watches from the stands against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) warms up before game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports