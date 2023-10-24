Best photos, tweets and videos from Las Vegas Aces championship parade

For the first time in 21 years, a WNBA team clinched back-to-back championships. The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their second championship parade on Monday after defeating the New York Liberty, 70-69, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to secure the win. The contest was the most-watched Game 4 in WNBA history, and the WNBA Finals were the most-watched in 20 years, up 36% from 2022.

The players and fans made the most of the event, lining the Las Vegas streets. A Las Vegas Metro officer estimated more than 5,000 people in attendance.

From the cigar-smoking Kelsey Plum to head coach Becky Hammon calling herself an old timer and predicting A’ja Wilson will be the goat of all goats in the WNBA, fun was had by all. Sydney Colson kept herself on social media all parade long, prompting Hammon to ask what “going live” on social media even meant.

Here are the best photos, videos and tweets from the parade:

Sydney Colson riding Chelsea Gray's scooter

.@cgray209 and @SydJColson said SKEEE-YEEEEEEE 😂 What good is a scooter if the homies can’t ride witcha? pic.twitter.com/FAyaOOK6X0 — WNBA (@WNBA) October 24, 2023

Head coach Becky Hammon asking about Instagram Live

Special performance by Tank

Fam 🤝 Thank you to @TheRealTank for the special surprise performance!#RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/cYDev3lhWL — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 24, 2023

Kelsey Plum smoking stogies

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Dancing Queens

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

A'ja Wilson staying hydrated

Overall chaos in Sin City

“Issa parade inside my city YEAH” One word to describe the @LVAces squad… TURNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VK0wHbcKXU — WNBA (@WNBA) October 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire