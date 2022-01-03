Best photos from Seattle Seahawks Week 17 win over Detroit Lions

Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talk during pregame warmups against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs for yards after the catch against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes for a touchdown against Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) drops back to pass against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a pass against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) is greeted by wide receiver Penny Hart (19) after catching a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

