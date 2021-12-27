Best photos from Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears Week 16 matchup

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; A stadium staff member shovels snow from the west stands before a game between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws during warmups before a game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Snow is removed from the playing surface before a game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) waits in the tunnel before he is introduced against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols (98) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) does a snow angel to celebrate after rushing for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

1

1