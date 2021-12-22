Best photos from Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Week 15

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gestures before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett (81) is defended by Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs (6) celebrates his intercepted pass with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Donte’ Deayon (21) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge (1) during the second half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, bottom, holds the ball after a touchdown reception during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

