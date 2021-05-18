Best photos from Seattle Seahawks 2021 rookie minicamp
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll claps his hands as he walks past players stretching during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Danny Etling throws the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks' Stone Forsythe (78) runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, watches players come toward him during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks' Darrell Taylor looks on during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks' Aaron Donkor, of Germany, runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Danny Etling drops back to pass during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
