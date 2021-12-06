Best photos from Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup in Week 13

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with running back Adrian Peterson (21) during pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson (21) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson (21) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and tight end Will Dissly (89) after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge (1) scores a touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge (1) celebrates after a touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with fans after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

