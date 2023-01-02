Best photos from Seahawks victory over Jets at Lumen Field Week 17

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks at the scoreboard during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) shovel passes against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates with tight end Tyler Mabry (85) following a touchdown pass and reception against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates after casatching a touchdown against New York Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after showing a touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, talks with quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a fourth quarter timeout against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks with New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) following a 23-6 Seattle victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

