Best photos of Seahawks new defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to sign Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre’mont Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The deal will become official at the start of free agency.

Below are some of the best photos of Seattle’s newest defensive lineman.

Related

Seahawks to sign Broncos DT Dre’mont Jones to 3-year deal worth $51M

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is chased down by Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) in the fourth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 18: Dre’Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Empower Field At Mile High on September 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: Dre’Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 27: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers throws under pressure from Dre’Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 11: Dre’Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Dec 1, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) is pursued by Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung (76) after intercepting a pass in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Dec 22, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) celebrates with linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) after a play in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates with defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) after intercepting a pass in the end zone in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire