📸 The best photos from Real Madrid's UCL semi-final win

Real Madrid play yet another Champions League final on Saturday, aiming to win the trophy for the 15th time. In preparation, here are some of the best images from their semi-final defeat of Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich 2-2 Real Madrid

An incredible atmosphere greeted two giants of European football for the first leg in Munich.

Vinícius Júnior shone on the night, scoring twice for the visitors.

While it was Leroy Sané who consistently provided a spark for Bayern at the other end.

Both sides were relatively happy with the result before heading to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid 2-1 (4-3) Bayern Munich

The Bernabéu was decked out in a glorious full-stadium choreo ahead of kick-off ...

At the time, nobody knew it would be Toni Kroos' final ever Champions League match at Real Madrid's home.

A tense affair did not see too much action in the boxes early on ...

... but Joselu's late brace — first cancelling out, then outdoing Alphonso Davies' strike at the other end — sparked celebrations for Madrid.

Now they head to Wembley in search of number 15.