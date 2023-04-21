Best photos of new Penn State basketball transfer Zach Hicks

Penn State had plenty of room to fill on its roster following the 2022-23 season. Following a coaching change that ended with the hiring of Mike Rhoads from VCU, a number of players opted to enter the transfer portal to explore other opportunities. But like Penn State, other schools saw similar developments, and Penn State took advantage of that with one of its latest additions to the roster.

[autotag]Zach Hicks[/autotag], previously of Temple, committed to Penn State to take one spot on the Penn State roster for the 2023-24 season. Hicks entered the transfer portal following a coaching change at Temple, with Aaron McKie being removed as head coach and former Penn State assistant coach Adam Fisher being named the new head coach.

Here are some of the best photos of Penn State’s newest addition to the roster.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire