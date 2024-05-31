📸 The best photos from Dortmund's UCL semi-final win

As Borussia Dortmund look ahead to Saturday's Champions League final at Wembley, here are some of the best images from their semi-final defeat of Paris Saint-Germain.

As anticipated, Dortmund's Yellow Wall was in fine voice for a first Champions League semi-final since 2013.

Striker Niclas Füllkrug struck a beautiful opener in the first half.

The intimidating Südtribüne loomed over the PSG backline as Dortmund closed in on a first-leg victory.

Half the job was done.

Another booming atmosphere greeted the teams in Paris.

And Dortmund had to wait for their moments to strike on the break, soaking up pressure before Mats Hummels headed home a crucial goal to double their lead in the tie. Helped along by the woodwork, the Schwarzgelben held on to secure their place at Wembley.

Wembley awaits!