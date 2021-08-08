Best photos from Day 17 at Tokyo Olympics

Dwight Howard understands what he has to do to win games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
This was frightening.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
A Wisconsin family battled a big fish in the Atlantic Ocean offshore of Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Here's what they caught and released.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo. This is the story of how they did it.
The Sheriff received his gold jacket on Friday. Take a look at the iconic moment.
Schauffele hasn’t played great at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but he congratulated his fellow gold medal winner Nelly Korda.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Fields said he lost "4-5 days" of memories while responding to calls from fans encouraging him to get back on his bike.