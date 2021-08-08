Best photos from Day 17 at Tokyo Olympics

·1 min read
Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands
Netherlands' Abdi Nageeye celebrates his marathon silver edal in front of dancers and fellow athletes at theTokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony at Olympic Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
A crowd of people outside a stadium hold up their phones as fireworks explode overhead.
Outside Olympic Stadium, fans watch fireworks from the Aug. 8 closing ceremony. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A long-range view of the interior of the stadium, with spectator seats bathed in blue light.
Athletes fill the stadium's field during the closing ceremony. During the ceremony, the field was briefly made to resemble a park with grass. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
A blurry image shows a figure and a light.
A performer holds a lantern during a moment of remembrance. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Young people lie in a circle with their heads in the center, waving small blue and yell flags.
Ukrainian athletes lounge on the field during the closing ceremony. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A blurred image shows a person hitting a standing drum.
A performer plays a traditional Japanese Taiko drum at the Aug. 8 event. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A young boy is seen in silhouette behind a window in a multistory building.
A boy watches fireworks, which are reflected off the windows of a building near the Olympic Stadium. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
People wearing matching shirts and masks, with credentials hanging around their necks, stand in rows.
Tokyo Olympics volunteers and staff stand for the national anthem of Japan at the start of the women's basketball final. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Smiling women form a heap on the floor of an indoor volleyball court.
Members of the U.S. women's volleyball team collapse on the floor after beating Brazil in the gold medal game. (Gary Ambrose / For The Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories