The Best Photos from College Football Week 3 in the ACC

The Best Photos from College Football Week 3 in the ACC
Clemson's Tee Higgins grabs Syracuse's Lakiem Williams's face mask during a game at the Carrier Dome on Sept. 14, 2019.

Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos (99) and a mass of defenders stop Pitt QB Kenny Pickett (8) short of the end zone during the fourth quarter of the Panthers vs. Nittany Lions on Sept. 14, 2019.

Wide receiver Tré Turner #11 of the Virginia Tech Hokies is lifted up following his touchdown reception against Furman by offensive lineman Silas Dzansi #60 in the second half at Lane Stadium.

Jimmy Murphy #29 of Miami celebrates with the touchdown rings after a TD against Bethune Cookman during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente speaks to his team inside a huddle prior to the game against the Furman Paladins at Lane Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019.

Louisville running back Hassan Hall (19) tries to break the tackle from Western Kentucky linebacker Malik Staples (9) during the first half of play in a game between the Cardinals and the Hilltopers on Sept. 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A fan watches on during the game between North Carolina and Wake Forest at BB&T Field on Sept. 13, 2019.

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett yells and celebrates after a touchdown during the Pitt vs. Penn State game on September 14, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.

Boston College tight end Jake Burt #84 leads BC out of the tunnel before the Eagles' game vs. Kansas at Boston College Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA on Sept. 13, 2019.

Jamie Newman of Wake Forest reacts after scoring a touchdown against North Carolina during their game at BB&T Field on Sept. 13, 2019.

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell looks back as he runs for a touchdown during a game between the Cardinals and Western Kentucky, Sept.14, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz celebrates after a touchdown against Bethune Cookman during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019.

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito throws the ball during the second quarter of the game between Clemson and the Orange on Sept. 14, 2019, at the Carrier Dome.

Asante Samuel Jr. of Florida State tackles Bryce Perkins of Virginia in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019.

Jordan Mack of Virginia chases down Khalan Laborn of the Florida State in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium.

Kansas wide receiver Jay Dineen (43) moves in to tackle Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) during a game between the Eagles and the Jayhawks on Sept. 13, 2019.

