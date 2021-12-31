What would be the best permanent tribute to John Madden?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We’ve spent plenty of time this week thinking and talking about the best way for the NFL to create a permanent tribute to John Madden. Yes, his name will appear on the official NFL video game for as long as the NFL exists. But that’s something he earned. It’s incumbent on the league to bestow on John Madden an honor that properly reflects his unparalleled influence on the game and those who love it.

So here’s a list of possibilities, as inspired by various discussions with PFT contributors and, in some cases, reader input.

The All-Madden Team.

Many have made the obvious possibility of renaming the All-Pro team the All-Madden team. On the surface, it makes sense. At a deeper level, it doesn’t.

John Madden had an All-Madden team, one that was based on a different viewpoint and appreciation of player talents. Would that be the guiding light for the crafting of an official All-Madden team? If not, it’s not the answer. If so, the challenge then becomes finding the right people to vote on the prize, people with the same sensibility and perspective as Madden. There simply aren’t many who fall into that category.

Even if that’s what happens, calling the All-Pro team the All-Madden team doesn’t feel big enough. There would need to be something more.

The John Madden Coach of the Year.

This has become another common suggestion. But it doesn’t fit Madden’s overall career, which swept so much more broadly. He coached for only 10 years, winning only one Super Bowl. Frankly, if the coach of the year award is going to be named after anyone, it needs to be named after Bill Belichick.

The John Madden MVP Award.

If any award will be named after John Madden, it’s this one. The NFL MVP award. The biggest individual prize that reflects on-field excellence and performance.

The John Madden Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The powers-that-be have been looking for a way to generate more interest in what basically is a museum. Changing the name of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to the John Madden Pro Football Hall of Fame would do it, immediately. And then the challenge would be to reimagine everything about the Hall of Fame based on the things John Madden said and believed about the game.

The John Madden Super Bowl.

This was the first thing that popped into my brain when trying to think of a proper tribute for John Madden. Name the sport’s biggest and best game after it’s biggest and best personality. It probably won’t ever happen. That doesn’t mean it shouldn’t.

John Madden in the NFL logo.

Some readers have suggested a reshaping of The Shield to include John Madden, in some way. Whether reshaping The Shield based on his silhouette or working his likeness into it. Whatever it may be, there has to be a way to weave the man who has been such an important part of the fabric of the game directly into the fabric of The Shield.

“John Madden 345.”

This is an easy one, even if it’s not nearly big enough. Change the name of the league office, widely known as 345 Park Avenue, to Madden 345.

The Oakland All-Maddens.

Here’s my favorite idea, one that a reader recently suggested. With expansion possibly on the horizon as the NFL looks to increase inventory for gambling purposes, why not put a team back in Oakland and name it after John Madden?

The obvious name would be the Oakland Maddens. The better name, in my view, would be the Oakland All-Maddens.

Yes, the NFL would have to find a buyer and a stadium. Then again, there’s already an NFL-ready stadium located closer to Oakland than San Francisco. The Raiders didn’t move their because the 49ers and Raiders don’t get along. Maybe putting a new team named for Madden in that stadium would avoid such issues.

There may be other ideas. Many may be better than the ideas listed above. Regardless, the NFL eventually needs to find a way — a big way and the right way — to honor the man who has meant more to the game of football since the first time someone pumped air into an oblong ball and started running around with it.

What would be the best permanent tribute to John Madden? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Bruce Arians still could coach the Bucs on Sunday vs. Jets

    The chances of the Bucs getting some significant replenishment Sunday against the Jets, on the field and sideline, continue to strengthen. Thanks to the NFL’s amended COVID-19 protocol, coach Bruce Arians and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting remain in play for Sunday’s 1 p.m. contest in East Rutherford, N.J. The team announced Tuesday that Dean and Murphy-Bunting had been placed ...

  • NFL asks all home teams to honor John Madden with moment of silence before Week 17 games

    Commissioner Roger Goodell wants all teams to honor Madden's legacy before Week 17.

  • Steelers add still more players to Reserve/COVID-19 list

    The Steelers add two more starters to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • Jaguars great Tony Boselli, FSU alum LeRoy Butler named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

    Tony Boselli is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the sixth consecutive year, and Jacksonville native Leroy Butler for the third straight year.

  • Stephon Gilmore out for Sunday with groin injury

    The Panthers won’t have one of their key defenders for their penultimate game of the season. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been ruled out with a groin injury. Gilmore did not practice this week. He has appeared in eight games for Carolina this year, recording a pair of interceptions and two passes defensed. Left tackle Cam [more]

  • Football legend John Madden dies at 85

    Hall of Fame football coach and longtime broadcaster John Madden died Tuesday. Few people in the history of the NFL had a bigger impact on the game than Madden. James Brown looks back on his career.

  • Favorite Week 17 NFL wagers

    Minty Bets and Frank Schwab break down their best bets ahead of the loaded week 17 NFL slate. Can the Arizona Cardinals upset the red-hot Dallas Cowboys? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ,&nbsp;CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

  • Week 17 Throwing Darts: Steelers stroll down narrative street

    Scott Pianowski likes the Steelers on Monday, pointing to Pittsburgh-Cleveland history and some other narratives. Check out his full Week 17 handicapping card.

  • Steelers' future after Big Ben, RIP John Madden & the Jaguars' head coaching search

    Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm remember John Madden, talk about a post-Roethilsberger future in Pittsburgh and more.

  • The Commish's gambling picks are in for Week 17 of the NFL season

    The Commish is back to give his betting thoughts for Sunday's NFL slate.

  • Hester, Ware, Andre Johnson 1st-year Hall of Fame finalists

    DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester, all in their first year of eligibility, are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. The 15 modern-day players who will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee include tackle Tony Boselli, in his sixth year as a finalist, and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, in his fourth year. Other finalists announced Thursday are safety Leroy Butler, wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas — all finalists for the third time; defensive linemen Jared Allen and Bryant Young, and cornerback Ronde Barber, two-time finalists; and tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis, their first time in the finals.

  • Eagles unsure if Jordan Howard will be available for Washington

    Eagles running back Jordan Howard (stinger) is questionable for Sunday's game in Washington. By Reuben Frank

  • NFL playoff picture: Best- and worst-case scenarios for Patriots in Week 17

    Several games across the league in Week 17 will impact the AFC playoff picture as it relates to the Patriots. Here's who New England fans should be rooting for in each matchup.

  • Eagles at Washington: 5 storylines to follow in Week 17

    Looking at 5 storylines to watch, as #FlyEaglesFly and the #WashingtonFootball meet for the second time in less than two weeks. #WASvsPHI

  • Bucs officially activate Mike Evans, put Bradley Pinion on COVID reserve

    Wide receiver Mike Evans was on the field at the Buccaneers’ facility Thursday, which signaled that he’d been cleared from the COVID-19 reserve list despite the lack of an announcement from the team. That announcement came on Friday. Evans has been formally added back to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets. [more]

  • Lions OC Anthony Lynn has a great John Madden story

    Lions OC Anthony Lynn has a great John Madden story from his time as the Chargers head coach

  • Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 17's top quarterback plays. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 17's top running back plays. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo hopes to play despite injured thumb

    It remains unclear if he will be able to start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this week. Garoppolo played through the injury during a loss last Thursday night at Tennessee and planned to test out the thumb on Wednesday in hopes he would be able to play for the 49ers (8-7) on Sunday against Houston when they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot. “Christmas made it feel a little better, I’ll say," Garoppolo said.

  • Sun Bowl 2021: How to follow all the action as Central Michigan football takes on Washington State

    How to get the latest updates on the 88th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso between Central Michigan and Washington State.