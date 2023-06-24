Who is the best pass-rushing tandem in Steelers history?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been able to boast some of the most amazing pass-rushing tandems in NFL history. Since moving to a 3-4 defense, Pittsburgh has cultivated so much talent at the outside linebacker position and every time one guy leaves there is another waiting to step up.

But who is the best pair? We’ve identified four tandems as the top but we will leave it up to Steeler Nation to decide the best.

Here are your options:

T.J. Watt/Alex Highsmith

LaMarr Woodley/James Harrison

Joey Porter/Jason Gildon

Greg Loyd/Kevin Greene

Cast your vote and tell us who the best Steelers pass-rush duo is in franchise history. And before you come at us, we recognize these aren’t the only great pass rushers but we had to stop somewhere.

