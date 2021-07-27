Best pass rushing duos in the NFL right now 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights the best pass rushing duos in the NFL right now. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Sewell is the top-rated rookie lineman in the Madden 22 player release
Zhihui Hou took gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting at the Tokyo International Forum
Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury [more]
Aaron Rodgers apparently is trying to pull a Tom Brady. Sort of. Trey Wingo reports (or at least he says he’s “hearing”) that the return of Aaron Rodgers to the Packers is “hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb.” Says Wingo, “If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too.” [more]
Matt Damon didn't hesitate with this decision.
While the lawyers will be doing much of the talking as Oklahoma and Texas plot their defection from the Big 12, the loudest voice in the virtual room belongs to ESPN. The two schools on Monday notified the conference that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights upon their expiration on June […]
Texas’ move to the SEC is an admission that it's just like everyone else, something the school’s 52-46 conference record the past 11 years and “TEXAS IS BACK” punch lines have indicated.
The Giants took wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of this year’s draft, but they didn’t have him on the field as much as they would have hoped in his first offseason with the team. Toney had cleat issues during rookie minicamp, skipped the team’s voluntary OTA practices and missed practice time during [more]
Here's a look at tee times for the 60-player field in the Olympic Men's Competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
Now that news has surfaced that the Big Ten might only entertain expansion to schools that are AAU accredited, we decided to tell you what schools are.
Simone Biles was pulled from the team competition after an awkward, low scoring attempt on vault.
What happened to Simone Biles at the Olympics team competition?
Texas and Oklahoma plan to bring the Red River Shootout with them to the SEC. But where does it rank among the SEC's current rivalries?
Take a look at these photos that show the heartbreaking moment Simone Biles drops out of the women's gymnastics Olympic final.
The Longhorns and Sooners have all but left the Big 12 for the SEC. Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel take you inside the meetings this past weekend between the two schools and their scorned conference members. Is this move bad for college football? Which schools would we target if we ran the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten and the ACC?
Alaska's Lydia Jacoby pulled off the biggest upset of the Olympics so far.
Who will make the regular season roster? Who are some surprise cuts or trade candidates? Will there be any shocks in the depth charts? Find out all about the cutdown and practice squad rules for 2021. | From @KDDrummondNFL
MVP QB Aaron Rodgers is planning on playing for the Packers during the 2021 season, per NFL Network.
Can Matthew Stafford thrive outside Detroit?
An offseason of salary cap gymnastics and conflict resolution is coming to a merciful end for the Green Bay Packers.