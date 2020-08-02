Bol Bol is the Denver Nuggets’ 7’3″ breakout star of the bubble because he can block shots, drain threes, and…

Make insane transition passes?

Yes, he can do that, too. From his first real NBA game, Saturday against Miami.

Bol Bol, is there anything he can’t do?

Bol did not play in any of the Nuggets’ 65 regular-season games prior to the shut down due to injury. However, he’s now played in an NBA game that counts — the games count in the standings, the statistics count on players official career statistics — and the NBA has a rule that once a player sets foot and plays one minute in a regular-season game, he will not be considered a rookie the next season. It led to a question:

Is Bol Bol eligible for Rookie of the Year next season?

Yes he is, a league source told NBC Sports. The reasoning is that he did not play in any games before voting for the award took place — voters were told only to consider games that occurred before the March 11 shutdown — so it is only fair to have him eligible to win the award next season.

That’s very different from saying he will be a favorite to win it. The winner of Rookie of the Year tends to be a good player who gets the ball in his hands on a bad team and can put up numbers and impact winning — think Ja Morant on the Grizzlies this season (the likely ROY winner). Bol may get more run next season, but it likely will be limited minutes off the bench behind Nikola Jokic. Bol isn’t set up to win the award, the Nuggets are set up to win games and try to become contenders.

But Bol will be eligible.

Best pass of the bubble belongs to… Bol Bol? Yes it does. originally appeared on NBCSports.com