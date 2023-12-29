The best of Palm Beach County high school sports: Fall 2023 All-County honorees
The fall 2023 All-County honorees, covering top high school athletes from Palm Beach County in football, swimming, girls volleyball, cross country, golf and bowling.
Related Articles
FOOTBALL
Palm Beach 4M-3M football offensive player of the year: Javian Mallory, West Boca sophomore
Palm Beach 4M-3M co-defensive players of the year: Michael Wright, Palm Beach Gardens senior, and Jayden Parrish, Atlantic senior
Palm Beach 4M-3M football offensive first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Palm Beach 4M-3M football defensive first team, second team
Palm Beach 2M-1M-1R football co-offensive players of the year: Chauncey Bowens, Benjamin senior, and Jackson Parke, St. Andrew’s senior
Palm Beach 2M-1M-1R football defensive player of the year: Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Benjamin senior
Palm Beach 2M-1M-1R football offensive first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Palm Beach 2M-1M-1R football defensive first team, second team
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Palm Beach 7A-6A girls volleyball player of the year: Sarah Brodner, Jupiter senior
Palm Beach 7A-6A girls volleyball first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Palm Beach 5A-1A girls volleyball player of the year: Tekoa Barnes, Boca Raton Christian junior:
Palm Beach 5A-1A girls volleyball first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
BOWLING
Palm Beach boys bowler of the year: Jayden Brown, Dr. Joaquín García freshman
Palm Beach boys bowling first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Palm Beach girls bowler of the year: Angelica Blimegger, West Boca junior
Palm Beach girls bowling first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
CROSS COUNTRY
Palm Beach boys runner of the year: Preston Sangely, Spanish River sophomore
Palm Beach boys cross country first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Palm Beach girls runner of the year: Avery Fronrath, King’s Academy senior
Palm Beach girls cross country first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
GOLF
Palm Beach boys co-golfers of the year: Pavel Tsar, Benjamin junior, and Tristan Wieland, Jupiter junior
Palm Beach boys golf first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Palm Beach girls golfer of the year: Kayla Bryant, FAU High sophomore
Palm Beach girls golf first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
SWIMMING
Palm Beach boys swimmer of the year: Diego Balbi, St. Andrew’s senior
Palm Beach boys swimming first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Palm Beach girls swimmer of the year: Aspen Gersper, St. Andrew’s senior
Palm Beach girls swimming first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year