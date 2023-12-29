Advertisement

The best of Palm Beach County high school sports: Fall 2023 All-County honorees

Steve Svekis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The fall 2023 All-County honorees, covering top high school athletes from Palm Beach County in football, swimming, girls volleyball, cross country, golf and bowling.

Related Articles

FOOTBALL

Palm Beach 4M-3M football offensive player of the year: Javian Mallory, West Boca sophomore

Palm Beach 4M-3M co-defensive players of the year: Michael Wright, Palm Beach Gardens senior, and Jayden Parrish, Atlantic senior

Palm Beach 4M-3M football offensive first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Palm Beach 4M-3M football defensive first team, second team

Palm Beach 2M-1M-1R football co-offensive players of the year: Chauncey Bowens, Benjamin senior, and Jackson Parke, St. Andrew’s senior

Palm Beach 2M-1M-1R football defensive player of the year: Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Benjamin senior

Palm Beach 2M-1M-1R football offensive first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Palm Beach 2M-1M-1R football defensive first team, second team

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Palm Beach 7A-6A girls volleyball player of the year: Sarah Brodner, Jupiter senior

Palm Beach 7A-6A girls volleyball first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Palm Beach 5A-1A girls volleyball player of the year: Tekoa Barnes, Boca Raton Christian junior:

Palm Beach 5A-1A girls volleyball first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

BOWLING

Palm Beach boys bowler of the year: Jayden Brown, Dr. Joaquín García freshman

Palm Beach boys bowling first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Palm Beach girls bowler of the year: Angelica Blimegger, West Boca junior

Palm Beach girls bowling first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

CROSS COUNTRY

Palm Beach boys runner of the year: Preston Sangely, Spanish River sophomore

Palm Beach boys cross country first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Palm Beach girls runner of the year: Avery Fronrath, King’s Academy senior

Palm Beach girls cross country first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

GOLF

Palm Beach boys co-golfers of the year: Pavel Tsar, Benjamin junior, and Tristan Wieland, Jupiter junior

Palm Beach boys golf first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Palm Beach girls golfer of the year: Kayla Bryant, FAU High sophomore

Palm Beach girls golf first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

SWIMMING

Palm Beach boys swimmer of the year: Diego Balbi, St. Andrew’s senior

Palm Beach boys swimming first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Palm Beach girls swimmer of the year: Aspen Gersper, St. Andrew’s senior

Palm Beach girls swimming first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year