Best Pac-12 football game of Week 6 is on Pac-12 Network

The biggest Pac-12 football game of Week 6 is easy to identify. It’s not USC versus Arizona, a game in which the Trojans are favored by 21.5 points. The featured game for the Pac-12 in Week 6 is obviously Washington State at UCLA. Wazzu is unbeaten, and UCLA is searching for a season-saving win. The dynamics of the Pac-12 race will be significantly affected by the outcome of this game.

Unfortunately, WSU-UCLA will be on Pac-12 Network at noon, giving this game minimal visibility in spite of its importance. It’s another black mark on the Pac-12 Conference in a year when the league’s long-term existence was destroyed.

