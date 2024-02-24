Best Onrulap Bitim Highlights: Watch Chicago Bulls’ newest player

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly signed Onrulap Bitim to a standard NBA contract. Bitim was on a two-way deal with the Bulls this season, but now, he’ll be with the main roster. The 24-year-old wing spent most of his time playing overseas prior to this season before making the jump.

So far this season, he’s spent most of his time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls. While there, the 6-foot-6 Turkish sharpshooter has been putting up some pretty impressive stats. In 12 G League games, Bitim averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 43.3% from behind the three-point line.

Here are some of Bititm’s best highlights from his time in the G League so far this season, as posted by the Bulls’ official YouTube channel.

Chicago hasn’t been a very good three-point shooting team for the past few seasons, so adding a guy like Bitim could be a smart long-term investment.

