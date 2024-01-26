Advertisement

‘My best one’: Jordan Pope on his game-winning buzzer-beater in OSU’s upset vs. No. 9 Arizona

Pac-12 Network

Oregon State student-athlete Jordan Pope joined Pac-12 Network after his game-winning triple lifted the Beavers to an 83-80 upset victory over No. 9 Arizona on Thursday, Jan. 25 in Corvallis. Pope poured in a career-high 31 points against the Wildcats.