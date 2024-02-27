Best Ole Miss player in 'College Football 25' video game? Here's our prediction

OXFORD ― After years of whispers and a few false starts, Ole Miss football fans finally will be able to lead their Rebels to virtual glory when the EA Sports "College Football 25" video game comes out this summer.

The new edition, ending an 11-year hiatus for the series, is set for a full reveal in May, according to EA's official website.

In the meantime, players can now opt into an NIL deal to have their name, image and likeness appear in the game. As compensation for taking part, players reportedly will receive $600 and a free copy of the game.

If all of the Rebels agree to take part, which of their video game likenesses would be the best to use?

Games like "College Football 25" typically assign ratings — usually a number between 1 and 99, with 99 reserved for the best players — with all of their specific attributes reflected in the final overall number.

The competition is fierce. On paper, the 2024 Ole Miss roster looks like one of the most talented in recent memory. The Rebels return several of their key contributors from a team that went 11-3, and they also landed the top transfer portal class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Which five Ole Miss players would receive the highest ratings?

QB Jaxson Dart

Anyway who has ever played a football video game knows there's not much more infuriating than trying to defend a dual-threat quarterback. Dart, who returns for a third year as the starter after throwing for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, likely would be among the best quarterbacks in the game.

DL Walter Nolen

In real football — and its digital replicas — there's not much more important than a quality defensive line. The Rebels added some serious athleticism to theirs when they acquired Nolen out of the transfer portal this offseason. A versatile player with freakish physicality, Nolen would terrorize opposing offensive linemen.

DE Princely Umanmielen

Speaking of nightmares for offensive linemen, EA surely would set up Umanmielen to be a constant backfield presence. Another fantastic addition for the Rebels out of the transfer portal, Umanmielen finished 2023 with seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 12 games at Florida.

WR Tre Harris

A smattering of injuries put a cap on his numbers in 2023, but Harris still managed to catch 54 passes for 985 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season of Power Five football after transferring from Louisiana Tech. He is undoubtedly one of the most gifted receivers and should be rated as such. He has game-breaking ability, too, as showcased by a handful of circus catches he made last season.

WR Juice Wells

Ole Miss' addition of Juice Wells has not received the attention that perhaps it warrants after he played in just three games for South Carolina last season. Before that, he was a second-team All-SEC wideout for the Gamecocks, catching 68 passes for 928 yards. Video game ratings are based on ability, not availability. And there's little debate that Wells' talent stacks up among the best the Rebels' roster has to offer.

