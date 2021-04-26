Best OLB prospect for the Rams in each round of the draft

Even though they were able to re-sign Leonard Floyd, the Los Angeles Rams could still use some pass-rush help on the edge. Samson Ebukam left in free agency, Terrell Lewis was unable to stay healthy as a rookie and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has yet to break out.

The Rams may not prioritize this position early on in the draft, but there are good depth options to be found in the middle rounds. Whether it’s a bigger edge rusher who can also play defensive end or an undersized outside linebacker who can contribute in sub-packages, there are plenty of prospects for the Rams to consider this weekend.

Here is the best outside linebacker prospect in each round of the draft.

Round 1: Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Oweh is projected to be a late first-round pick, or possibly even an early second-rounder. He’s not the top edge rusher in the class but he might be the most athletic after lighting it up at his pro day. The Rams aren’t going to trade up to the first round but as a late Day 1 prospect who’s more likely to drop than someone like Kwity Paye or Jaelen Phillips, Oweh would be an excellent fit in Los Angeles.

Round 2: Joseph Ossai, Texas

If Ossai is on the board at No. 57, it might be tough for the Rams to pass him up. He still needs to refine his pass-rush technique and built a larger repertoire of moves, but Ossai plays with a high motor, never gives up on a play and looks the part of an edge rusher in the Rams’ 3-4 scheme. At Texas, Ossai had 11.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in three seasons (29 games), with the majority of that production coming in the last two years. He’s one of the better prospects in the draft and early-to-mid second-round is his sweet spot.

Round 3: Quincy Roche, Miami

If Payton Turner somehow falls to the middle of the third round, the Rams should consider moving up for him. Heck, they should think about taking him in the second. But because he seems destined for Round 2, I went with Roche here. Roche was productive in college but he played just one year at Miami after transferring from Temple, thus limiting his exposure to NFL-caliber blockers. Last season with the Hurricanes, he had 4.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss with two forced fumbles in 10 games played. He’s not the biggest or strongest pass rusher, which makes him a better fit in a 3-4 scheme, and certainly someone the Rams should think hard about at No. 88 or 103.

Round 4: Rashad Weaver, Pitt

Weaver got better each year at Pitt, recording 17 sacks and 34 tackles for a loss in 34 games played, forcing five fumbles and recovering four of them. He was constantly around the ball despite not being an elite athlete and has a relatively high floor for a mid-round prospect. If he were to land with the Rams, Weaver would primarily play outside linebacker, but at 6-foot-4 and 259 pounds, he could also line up at defensive end in certain sub-packages. He uses his 33.5-inch arms well and plays with good strength on the edge, which helps him hold up against the run, too.

Round 5: Charles Snowden, Virginia

Snowden is a difficult prospect to project because he’s exactly the type of edge defender the Rams like from a size perspective (6-foot-6, 243 pounds with 35-inch arms), but he’s not the strongest player and still needs to improve his set of pass-rush moves. If he can bulk up, he could also add the ability to play 5-technique in the Rams’ scheme. There’s some concern that he’ll get swallowed up by bigger, more powerful tackles in the NFL due to his lack of play strength, which is why he’s projected to be a Day 3 pick. But Los Angeles met with him and he could fit the mold of a Justin Hollins-type of player.

Round 6: Shaka Toney, Penn State

Toney is only 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, but he plays with great quickness and explosiveness off the line. He put up good numbers in college, too, recording 20.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss in 47 games. Experience and production aren’t a question, but his ability to win against NFL tackles certainly is. Toney showed good bend around the corner and most often wins with his speed but with how athletic and mobile tackles are at the next level, he’ll need to find a way to counter blockers outside.

Round 7: Patrick Johnson, Tulane

Johnson is almost identical in size to Toney, standing 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds. He’s not nearly as quick or explosive, however, which is why it’s likely he’ll go later in the draft. Due to his smaller stature, he’ll mostly be limited to a 3-4 defense as an outside linebacker. However, there’s no denying his college production, even if it wasn’t against the best competition. He had 24.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss in 49 games at Tulane, earning All-AAC honors in each of his final three seasons.

