Best offensive player 49ers will face each week of 2021

It turns out the quarterbacks on the 49ers’ schedule aren’t an extremely high-quality group. They face some good ones, to be sure, but there are a number of signal callers they’ll face who aren’t the best offensive player on their team.

To get a better gauge of the top-end talent awaiting the 49ers defense and new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, we ran through each team’s roster to find the best offensive player each week of San Francisco’s schedule.

Here’s what we came up with:

Week 1 | Detroit Lions, C Frank Ragnow

The Lions' offensive skill position players are a relatively unproven group, and quarterback Jared Goff isn't striking fear into many defenses. Ragnow, a 1st-round pick in 2018, has become an excellent center and landed on the Pro Bowl last season. San Francisco's defensive interior will get a very good test early on with Ragnow spearheading a pretty good offensive line.

Week 2 | Philadelphia Eagles, C Jason Kelce

The Eagles offensively have an issue similar to Detroit's in that their skill position players aren't great and their quarterback isn't elite. QB Jalen Hurts may get there one day, and No. 10 overall pick DeVonta Smith should bolster their receiving corps. Kelce is a three-time First-Team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler. While the rest of the Eagles defensive front has struggled to keep their quarterback upright, Kelce is another tough interior matchup for the 49ers' defensive line.

Week 3 | Green Bay Packers, WR Davante Adams

The correct answer here is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but there's a chance he doesn't suit up for the Packers again. If Rodgers isn't available, Adams is hands down their best offensive player. The 2014 second-round pick has made four consecutive Pro Bowls and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod last year while leading the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions in just 14 games. In the last four years, Adams is averaging 96 catches, 1,161 yards and 12 touchdowns per season. He is elite.

Week 4/13 | Seattle Seahawks, QB Russell Wilson

With respect to their two excellent wide receivers, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, the Seahawks' offense is scary because of the quarterback. It's not a coincidence that Seattle stays in the playoff picture every year even as their once-dominant defense gets dismantled. Wilson is a future Hall of Famer who's difficult to sack, accurate down the field and generally very smart with the football. The more head coach Pete Carroll takes the ball out of Wilson's hands, the easier it is for the Seahawks' opponents.

Week 5/9 | Arizona Cardinals, WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is just an excellent receiver. He's big, physical, has great hands and can impact the game in any level of the passing game. Hopkins has been to the Pro Bowl five times in the last six years, and last season put up 115 receptions (his third-straight season with 100-plus catches), 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. The 49ers secondary could be the NFL's best, and a player like Hopkins is still going to give them issues twice a year. QB Kyler Murray is in this conversation too, but he falls behind Hopkins for now.

Week 7 | Indianapolis Colts, LG Quenton Nelson

There may not be a better offensive lineman in the entire NFL. Nelson was the No. 6 pick in the 2018 draft, and in three years he's a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection. The 49ers' defensive line is going to have a very difficult time getting through the left side with Nelson there.

Week 8 | Chicago Bears, WR Allen Robinson

Despite a run of bad QB play in Chicago, Robinson has been nothing but excellent. Last season he had 102 catches, 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. In three years with the Bears he's averaging 85 receptions, 1,050 yards and six scores. If Robinson gets above average QB play from either Andy Dalton (haha) or rookie Justin Fields, he could be among the league's most productive receivers.

Week 10/18 | Los Angeles Rams, QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford has had an incredibly productive career without a great offensive coach or run game. Now he's in Los Angeles with one of the NFL's best offensive minds in head coach Sean McVay, and a creative rushing attack that will take some of the onus off Stafford as a passer. Combine that infrastructure with WRs Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, who both have an argument to be the Rams' best offensive player, and there's a recipe for an MVP run if everything goes well for Stafford and the Rams.

Week 11 | Jacksonville Jaguars, QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is an elite quarterback prospect who should step in and be good right away. The rest of the talent on their offense is a question mark. Second-year RB James Robinson had 1,070 rushing yards, 344 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns last season, but his role could be diminished following the Jags' first-round selection of RB Travis Etienne. That pair may offer a fine one-two punch, but Lawrence figures to be a perennial All-Pro type of QB early in his career.

Week 12 | Minnesota Vikings, WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson should've been the Offensive Rookie of the Year last year. He was superb by any standard, not just that of a first-year player. He posted 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions despite not beginning the year as a starter. Jefferson could very quickly find himself in the 'best WR in the NFL' conversation.

Week 14 | Cincinnati Bengals, QB Joe Burrow

The biggest obstacle for Burrow aside from the knee injury he suffered last year, is whether his offensive line can keep him upright. He looked the part of a No. 1 pick during his rookie campaign before he was derailed in Week 11 by a torn ACL, and it stands to reason he'll only get better as the Bengals' roster fills out. Rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase was the No. 5 pick in this year's draft and could emerge as their top weapon depending on Burrow's progress.

Week 15 | Atlanta Falcons, WR Julio Jones

The best case scenario for the 49ers is that Jones isn't on the Falcons by Week 15 because he's been traded to the 49ers. It appears the odds of that happening are next to none though, so for now he remains their best offensive player. Jones is big, fast, runs every route and affects the game in whatever way is most difficult for a defense to stop. He had a monster game against the 49ers in Atlanta's 2019 win at Levi's Stadium, and he could be in for another big one this year.

Week 16 | Tennessee Titans, RB Derrick Henry

Henry and WR AJ Brown are both stellar offensive players. Tennessee's reliance on Henry gives him the edge though. All he's done the last two years is lead the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns while averaging 1,784.5 yards and 16.5 touchdowns in those two years. He is as good as they come and his ability to create yards after contact makes him dangerous – especially late in the year.

Week 17 | Houston Texans, RB David Johnson

QB Deshaun Watson might've been excluded from this even before his off-field issues that arose this offseason. He was already planning on never playing for the Houston Texans again, so he'll get the same treatment as Rodgers. This is a barren roster, so Johnson gets the nod because he had 1,000 yards from scrimmage last year and eight total touchdowns. If Johnson is the 49ers' biggest worry at this point of the season, they should beat Houston handily.

