Who will have best offensive performance in Week 9? 'GMFB' weighs in
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses who will have best offensive performance in Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
When the Rams struck a deal with the Broncos to send Von Miller to Los Angeles, the team’s Twitter account posted that the team is “all in” on the 2021 season. That opinion was shared by most around the football world as the team sent their 2022 second- and third-round picks to Denver after trading [more]
New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard is expected to miss some time after suffering a quad injury in Week 8.
#Bills at #Jaguars: 6 storylines to follow in Week 9:
Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has put together some impressive stat lines in his budding NFL career. But he was everywhere in Sunday’s victory over the Vikings and now has earned NFC defensive player of the week for his performance. Parsons recorded 11 total tackles with four tackles for loss and also had a quarterback [more]
New York Jets QB Mike White has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Here is why the Raiders must sign WR DeSean Jackson right now
Report: Michael Thomas has new, different ankle injury; 2021 return 'unpredictable'
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]
"This is pathetic and disgusting," one Atlanta supporter wrote after the team's victory.
The NFL's trade deadline passed with more fanfare than actual action, but there's still a significant fallout for several teams and key players.
The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.
The Green Bay Packers reportedly released Jaylon Smith after just four games with the team.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin addressed the Melvin Ingram trade on Tuesday.
Why didn't the Packers make a deal before the trade deadline? Let's discuss.
DeSean Jackson's time with the Rams has already come to an end after just seven games played in Los Angeles.
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
NFL expert picks and predictions for Week 9 from College Football News, highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.
Breaking down the six roster moves made by the Packers on Tuesday.