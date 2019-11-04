Nationals' World Series celebration takes over Capitals game
It was a party at Capital One Arena on Sunday evening for the World Series-champion Washington Nationals. After a rocking championship parade on Saturday — the first in franchise history — the club continued its victory lap as the Capitals played host to the Calgary Flames.
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about marinating in the afterglow of a championship, it’s Alex Ovechkin and his teammates – and they were happy to offer some tips and share in the celebration.
Let’s walk through the gems of the evening, shall we?
Ovechkin excited pre-game
Ovechkin – AKA the party king – set the stage for what he expected of the Nationals’ experience at the arena, citing beer, chicken wings, and nachos as the key ingredients to a successful affair:
Ovechkin on the Nats at the game tonight: "They going to have beers, they going to have lots of chicken wings and nachos. They deserve it. That's pretty cool. We very happy for guys, for the whole city, for fans, for this area. They was in the fight and they finished the fight."
Locker room pump-up featuring Oshie chug
Ryan Zimmerman, who’s spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Nationals, fired up the Capitals with his starting lineup read before outfielder Adam Eaton made a grand entrance with the Commissioner’s Trophy in hand. Eaton then proceeded to do his best T.J. Oshie impression with the old beer chug through the shirt trick.
Step into the locker room pregame with the @Nationals
Truly Legendary.#ALLCAPS #FIGHTFINISHED pic.twitter.com/mRJvUE4vce
When in Rome, do as the Romans do.
When in Title Town, USA, do as the #CHAMPS do.#FIGHTFINISHED // #LegendaryMoments pic.twitter.com/Cg184MQxeU
These photos are priceless:
Rousing ovation
The applause was so loud when the Nationals were introduced that the audio at the beginning of the video couldn’t handle it.
#CHAMPS ARE HERE
(We're still not sick of announcing that, btw.)#ALLCAPS // #FIGHTFINISHED pic.twitter.com/Jr8gr6MSiq
Photo time
The 2018 Stanley Cup champions and 2019 World Series champions gathered for a big family photo. Pretty neat.
And this. #ALLCAPS #FIGHTFINISHED @Nationals pic.twitter.com/9TgmeMXrXi
Doolittle introductions
Pitcher Sean Doolittle encountered a zamboni for seemingly the first time and also gained a new best friend in Captain, the Capitals puppy. The cuteness is just too much.
Hey look I found the @Capitals bullpen cart! pic.twitter.com/48nz8REdUY
meet my new best frend @whatwouldDOOdo pic.twitter.com/2rxZY0WR4S
Chugging, chugging, and more chugging
Because why not when you’re the champs.
Nats making the Caps proud with these cellys #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0lHWS7OLxw
Keep Calma and party on @Max_Scherzer pic.twitter.com/bjVBAGy1eC
This is not real#NatsRager pic.twitter.com/Taiy0Tri0N
Hats galore for a Vrana hat trick
Twenty-three-year-old Jakub Vrana scored his first career hat trick in the second period and it’s safe to say the Nationals – and Eaton in particular – were amped. Give the man more hats.
Ya love to see it pic.twitter.com/KnVX2sCG17
IT'S AN ACTUAL RAGER IN HERE!!#ALLCAPS @Nationals pic.twitter.com/CG4vkdhumG
A prideful Kuznetsov — with a punch
En route to professing his support for his Nationals counterparts during a second intermission interview, Evgeny Kuznetsov dropped a subtle chirp: “They look pretty sober, you know. When we was in their situation, I pretty much did not remember anything.”
"They look pretty sober, you know..." 😂@Kuzya92 is a big Nats fan. pic.twitter.com/mWA5P1971H
A zamboni ride for the ages
This moment during the second intermission can only be described as pure gold.
PUT A #CURLYW IN THE BOOKS!
FINAL // @Capitals 4, Flames 2#ALLCAPS // #FIGHTFINISHED pic.twitter.com/8VQDRxZmpi
BEST SHAPE OF THEIR LIFE @Nationals pic.twitter.com/RBpRMq5erz
Before ---> After #ALLCAPS @Nationals pic.twitter.com/w3ARlZv3Ey
When you can’t all fit in one Uber pic.twitter.com/xPvhl9Wesy
A victorious send-off
The tarps were off once again after the final buzzer sounded in a 4-2 Caps victory and the party was far from over.
🗣 UNLEASH THE FURY!!!!#ALLCAPS // #FIGHTFINISHED pic.twitter.com/SjEWaZTrcS
LOOOOOOOOSE#ALLCAPS @Nationals pic.twitter.com/gdUTFvN8ej
HEY! HEY! HEY!#ALLCAPS @Nationals pic.twitter.com/y34TUEBn4v
Champions.#ALLCAPS @Nationals pic.twitter.com/M51MAv10eX
It was a night the Nationals surely won’t forget – or maybe won’t remember. Either way, it was a night.
