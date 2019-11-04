Nationals' World Series celebration takes over Capitals game

It was a legendary night for the Washington Nationals at the Caps game. (@Capitals/Twitter)

It was a party at Capital One Arena on Sunday evening for the World Series-champion Washington Nationals. After a rocking championship parade on Saturday — the first in franchise history — the club continued its victory lap as the Capitals played host to the Calgary Flames.

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about marinating in the afterglow of a championship, it’s Alex Ovechkin and his teammates – and they were happy to offer some tips and share in the celebration.

Let’s walk through the gems of the evening, shall we?

Ovechkin excited pre-game

Ovechkin – AKA the party king – set the stage for what he expected of the Nationals’ experience at the arena, citing beer, chicken wings, and nachos as the key ingredients to a successful affair:

Ovechkin on the Nats at the game tonight: "They going to have beers, they going to have lots of chicken wings and nachos. They deserve it. That's pretty cool. We very happy for guys, for the whole city, for fans, for this area. They was in the fight and they finished the fight." — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 3, 2019

Locker room pump-up featuring Oshie chug

Ryan Zimmerman, who’s spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Nationals, fired up the Capitals with his starting lineup read before outfielder Adam Eaton made a grand entrance with the Commissioner’s Trophy in hand. Eaton then proceeded to do his best T.J. Oshie impression with the old beer chug through the shirt trick.

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.



When in Title Town, USA, do as the #CHAMPS do.#FIGHTFINISHED // #LegendaryMoments pic.twitter.com/Cg184MQxeU — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 4, 2019

These photos are priceless:

Rousing ovation

The applause was so loud when the Nationals were introduced that the audio at the beginning of the video couldn’t handle it.

Photo time

The 2018 Stanley Cup champions and 2019 World Series champions gathered for a big family photo. Pretty neat.

Doolittle introductions

Pitcher Sean Doolittle encountered a zamboni for seemingly the first time and also gained a new best friend in Captain, the Capitals puppy. The cuteness is just too much.

Hey look I found the @Capitals bullpen cart! pic.twitter.com/48nz8REdUY — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) November 4, 2019

Chugging, chugging, and more chugging

Because why not when you’re the champs.

Nats making the Caps proud with these cellys #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0lHWS7OLxw — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 4, 2019

Keep Calma and party on @Max_Scherzer pic.twitter.com/bjVBAGy1eC — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 4, 2019

Hats galore for a Vrana hat trick

Twenty-three-year-old Jakub Vrana scored his first career hat trick in the second period and it’s safe to say the Nationals – and Eaton in particular – were amped. Give the man more hats.

Ya love to see it pic.twitter.com/KnVX2sCG17 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 4, 2019

A prideful Kuznetsov — with a punch

En route to professing his support for his Nationals counterparts during a second intermission interview, Evgeny Kuznetsov dropped a subtle chirp: “They look pretty sober, you know. When we was in their situation, I pretty much did not remember anything.”

"They look pretty sober, you know..." 😂@Kuzya92 is a big Nats fan. pic.twitter.com/mWA5P1971H — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 4, 2019

A zamboni ride for the ages

This moment during the second intermission can only be described as pure gold.

When you can’t all fit in one Uber pic.twitter.com/xPvhl9Wesy — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 4, 2019

A victorious send-off

The tarps were off once again after the final buzzer sounded in a 4-2 Caps victory and the party was far from over.

It was a night the Nationals surely won’t forget – or maybe won’t remember. Either way, it was a night.

