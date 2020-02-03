Best of Super Bowl LIV

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. Check out the best images from the big game.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders perform in the first quarter Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner (99) and Earl Mitchell sack Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76), left, attempts to defend. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) runs ahead of a tackle by San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa (97), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: 49ers cheerleaders run onto the field during the Super Bowl LIV Pregame at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled out of bounds by Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Demi Lovato performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant are honored along with all of the helicopter crash victims before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Tevin Coleman #26 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Derrick Nnadi #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Richie James #13 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Tevin Coleman #26 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Derrick Nnadi #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (19) runs in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen (49) and Charvarius Ward during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) San Francisco 49ers' Richie James Jr. (13) recovers the ball in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (13) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes a moment to reflect before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)